Seoul shares up late Tues. morning as U.S. debt jitters ease
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning on a breakthrough in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 23.65 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,582.46 as of 11:20 a.m.
Over the weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Now, the deal would need to get enough bipartisan support in Congress before the June 5 deadline to avert a potentially devastating federal default.
South Korean financial markets were closed Monday for a substitute public holiday for Buddha's Birthday, which fell on Saturday. U.S. stock markets were also closed Monday for Memorial Day.
In Seoul, tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 2.42 percent, and chip giant SK hynix advanced 2.93 percent on continued optimism over an artificial intelligence-led chip boom.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution traded flat, while Samsung SDI jumped 3.17 percent. Major bio firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.51 percent.
Meanwhile, carmakers traded lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor skidding 1.7 percent and Kia falling 0.92 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,318.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 5.7 won from the previous session's close.
