MBC reporter's home searched over alleged leak of justice minister's personal info
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the home of a reporter with MBC TV and the National Assembly Secretariat Tuesday as part of a probe into the alleged leak of personal information of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to the home of the MBC reporter, surnamed Lim, the MBC headquarters in western Seoul, and the National Assembly Secretariat to seize evidence, including Lim's cellphone.
The investigation began after a member of Seoul's Gangseo Ward Council filed a complaint accusing a person of violating the Personal Information Protection Act after that person handed him information on Han and his family, which included copies of their residence registration document and real estate contracts.
Police suspect the information was leaked after being submitted to the National Assembly for Han's confirmation hearing last year, and is looking into Lim's alleged involvement in the leak.
Lim previously drew attention for a report on President Yoon Suk Yeol's hot mic moment during his visit to New York in September, which was subtitled to make it appear that the president used vulgar language to talk about U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
