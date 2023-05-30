The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June

SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday it will launch its first military spy satellite in June in a bid to monitor "dangerous" military activity by the United States and South Korea in real time.

The North disclosed the timing of its planned launch through state media, one day after it notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.



-----------------

N. Korean satellite launch would violate U.N. sanctions: State Dept.

WASHINGTON -- Any satellite launch by North Korea would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit long-range missile tests by Pyongyang, a state department spokesperson said Monday in a prebuttal of the North's planned satellite launch.

North Korea has notified the Japanese government of



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon calls for more efforts to crack down on N. Korea financing nuclear, missile programs

SEOGWIPO, South Korea -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday urged strengthened cooperation to crack down on illegal financing by North Korea to advance its nuclear and missile programs, in spite of U.N. Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.

Yoon made the remarks at a high-level forum of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), which is aimed at countering the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), on the country's southern resort island of Jeju.



-----------------

S. Korea stages defense drills for western border islands

SEOUL -- South Korea's military began three-day joint defense drills for western border islands Tuesday, officials said, as tensions linger over North Korean military threats.

The exercise got under way on the border islands in the Yellow Sea, including Baengnyeong Island, 209 kilometers west of Seoul, led by the North West Islands Defense Command and joined by troops from the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps, according to military officials.



-----------------

PM asks Fukushima inspection team to brief public on results in transparent manner

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday requested a team of experts to transparently and comprehensively present the outcome of their inspection of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, returned home Friday after completing their six-day trip to Japan that included the on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its controversial release of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan hold nonproliferation consultations; urge N.K. to scrap plan to launch satellite

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan held their first bilateral disarmament and nonproliferation consultations in five years and called for North Korea to immediately withdraw its plan to launch a military spy satellite, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Park Young-hyo, director-general for nuclear nonproliferation and diplomatic planning at the ministry, met with Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department, on Jeju Island on Monday, the ministry said.



-----------------

S. Korea's antitrust regulator approves Microsoft's takeover of Blizzard

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to approve Microsoft Corp.'s takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. as the deal is unlikely to hinder competition in the Korean gaming market.

The review came amid concerns that Microsoft, which has the Xbox console business under its wing, may disrupt the competition by distributing Blizzard's popular gaming titles, including "Call of Duty" and "Diablo," only through its platforms.



-----------------

S. Korea to lower tariffs on major agricultural imports amid inflation

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it has decided to apply tariff-rate quotas on eight major foodstuff imports to ease households' burden amid rising consumer prices.

Under the plan passed at the Cabinet meeting, South Korea will lift tariffs on 45,000 tons of pork and 10,000 tons of mackerel starting in early June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



-----------------

National Assembly to revote on controversial nursing act after Yoon's veto

SEOUL -- The National Assembly was set to hold a revote Tuesday on the nursing act vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month amid expectations it is unlikely to win the necessary two-thirds support.

Yoon exercised his veto power against the bill railroaded by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), saying the legislation causes too much tension among medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses and nursing assistants.



-----------------

SK bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in Britain

SEOUL -- SK bioscience Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione has won approval from British authorities.

The British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved the Korean vaccine for use as a primary vaccination in those aged 18 and over in the United Kingdom, according to the company.



-----------------

Proportion of women execs at major firms nears 7 pct in Q1

SEOUL -- The proportion of female executives at South Korea's major companies came to 7 percent in the first quarter of 2023 following last year's implementation of a related law, a corporate tracker said Tuesday.

The number of female executives at 349 out of the country's top 500 firms by sales reached 997 at end-March, accounting for 6.8 percent of the total 14,718, according to the Leaders Index.



-----------------

(News Focus) Directors thrive on streaming platforms amid sluggish film industry

SEOUL -- A growing number of Korean filmmakers have launched drama series on streaming platforms to reach a wider audience amid the sluggish film industry and changing consumer trends.

Following the global success of the Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021) directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, these streaming platforms, also known as over-the-top (OTT) platforms, have emerged as a more practical and cost-effective choice for filmmakers grappling with financial constraints.

(END)