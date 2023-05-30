S. Korean murder suspect captured after escaping detention center in Philippines

SEOSAN, South Korea, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Police in the Philippines have recaptured a South Korean man who escaped from a detention center while awaiting deportation to face the charge of murdering his wife, officials said Tuesday.

The 38-year-old fugitive was apprehended at a resort in Manila at 11 a.m. Monday, eight days after he fled, according to police in Seosan, about 100 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

He is accused of killing his wife in the South Korean coastal city on Jan. 23 and dumping her body in a reservoir in the nearby county of Taean before fleeing to the Philippines.

He was arrested in the Southeast Asian nation by local police in February following a request for cooperation from South Korean authorities.

But amid a delay in the deportation decision by Philippine authorities, he broke out from the immigration detention center at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on May 21.

"We plan to resume the investigation promptly once the suspect is repatriated," a police official said.



This file photo shows the Seosan Police Station in Seosan, about 100 kilometers southwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)

