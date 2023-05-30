Yoon, Australian deputy PM discuss cooperation in defense, Indo-Pacific
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Australia's deputy prime minister Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation in defense and the Indo-Pacific region, his spokesperson said.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles was in Seoul to attend the Korea-Pacific Islands Summit on behalf of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Marles doubles as Australia's defense minister.
Yoon thanked Marles for his attendance, saying it is encouraging to have another chance to discuss South Korea-Australia relations shortly after his summit with Albanese on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan earlier this month, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
He also expressed hope the two countries, as key partners in the Indo-Pacific, will work together to expand cooperation with Pacific island nations, Lee said.
Marles concurred with Yoon and congratulated him on successfully hosting the inaugural Korea-Pacific Islands Summit, saying the participating leaders were very satisfied with the outcome.
The deputy prime minister also voiced hope for close coordination between the two countries as they increase cooperation with Pacific island states for regional peace and prosperity, while also strengthening cooperation between South Korea and Australia in diverse areas based on their comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Lee.
Yoon especially noted Australia's Defense Security Review announced last month, saying he hopes for close communication through the two countries' 2+2 talks involving their foreign and defense ministers, given the many similarities in their strategic approach to building peace and stable supply chains in the Indo-Pacific.
Marles said Australia hopes to take bilateral defense cooperation one step further in line with the changing security environment and looks forward to South Korea's advanced defense companies playing a greater role in enhancing Australia's defense capabilities, according to Lee.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
U.S. military stages 'Elephant Walk' training with F-16 fighters
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
-
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June