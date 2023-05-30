S. Korean, New Zealand FMs discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on global issues

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and New Zealand held consultations Tuesday to explore ways to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his New Zealand counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta, in Seoul took place on the occasion of the inaugural South Korea-Pacific Islands Summit that began Monday.

The two sides exchanged views on a broad range of topics, including bilateral relations, Pacific regional cooperation, economy and trade, and developments surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

According to the ministry, Park and Mahuta reaffirmed that the long-standing friendship between the two countries started from New Zealand's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War and agreed to further develop their cooperation based on common values.

They also agreed to expand ties in the fields of digital trade and science and technology amid growing competition among countries over core and emerging technologies, the ministry said.



Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) and his New Zealand counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta, shake hands ahead of holding bilateral talks in Seoul on May 30, 2023, in this photo provided Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

