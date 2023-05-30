Multinational anti-proliferation naval drills to be scaled back due to poor weather
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Multinational maritime drills aimed at preventing the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) will be scaled back due to poor weather conditions, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.
The Eastern Endeavor 23 drills were scheduled to take place as South Korea hosts a high-level forum of countries committed to preventing the trafficking of WMDs under the Proliferation Security Initiative on Jeju Island this week.
"Due to worsening weather in the exercise waters, we have decided to hold the multinational drills in the international waters in simplified procedures," the ministry said.
Under the scaled-back plan, South Korea's ROKS Wang Geon destroyer, the U.S.' USS Milius destroyer, Japan's JS Hamagiri destroyer and Australia's HMAS Anzac frigate will depart from Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, later Tuesday to hold communication line inspection drills in international waters south of the city.
They will then head to the international waters south of Jeju to conduct the maritime interdiction exercise in a computer-simulated format the next day, before they head back to their respective countries.
Due to the changes, the ministry added that a planned review of the warships by Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has been canceled.
The event had drawn attention as the Japanese warship was expected to hoist the ensign of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, which critics say could trigger a historical controversy as it looks akin to the Rising Sun Flag seen as symbolic of Japan's past militarism.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
-
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM
-
Yoon, Pacific island leaders agree to further cooperation on climate crisis, development
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June