HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 127 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has won a 127 billion-won (US$95.9 million) order to build two product carriers for a Canadian shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three affiliates, will construct the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by March 2025.
So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $10.48 billion worth of orders to build 88 ships, or 66.6 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.
The orders break down into 29 product carriers, three oil tankers, 24 container vessels, 16 liquefied natural gas carriers, 14 liquefied petroleum gas carriers and two mid-sized gas carriers.
HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
