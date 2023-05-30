Yoon meets with religious leaders, seeks advice on state affairs
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of religious leaders Tuesday to thank them for their efforts to promote social unity and seek advice on state affairs, his office said.
The meeting was held over lunch at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae, with the attendance of nine faith leaders: respective representatives of the Jogye and Chontae orders of Buddhism, the United Christian Churches of Korea, Myungsung Church, the Catholic Church, Won Buddhism, Confucianism, Cheondoism and the Association of Korean Native Religions.
"The president said the spirit of solidarity shown by religious circles during times of difficulty has been our society's reliable support and expressed his deep gratitude on behalf of the people for religious circles' hard work," the presidential office said.
Speaking on behalf of all participants, Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order, the country's biggest Buddhist sect, requested that Yoon and political circles work for the people's peaceful and abundant life, saying religious groups and the government need to work together for the people's peace of mind, according to the presidential office.
Yoon listened to the issues of each religious group and sought their advice on the running of state affairs, it said.
The second such meeting between Yoon and religious leaders was organized on the occasion of the first anniversary of his inauguration, with the aim of discussing the administration's diplomatic achievements and sharing opinions on the direction of state affairs.
