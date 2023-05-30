SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 UP 25,000

Ottogi 449,000 DN 1,000

NHIS 9,710 UP 30

GS E&C 21,200 UP 50

GC Corp 126,300 DN 600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,280 UP 40

SKC 95,700 UP 1,200

DB INSURANCE 75,900 DN 2,800

KPIC 136,100 DN 3,500

SamsungElec 72,300 UP 2,000

DongwonInd 44,550 DN 1,050

GS Retail 24,750 DN 550

LS 82,800 0

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES119 30 0 UP600

SLCORP 35,900 UP 150

Yuhan 59,900 UP 400

HITEJINRO 23,000 DN 450

CJ LOGISTICS 82,200 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 98,000 0

AmoreG 29,700 DN 1,400

HyundaiMtr 200,500 DN 5,000

Daewoong 14,900 UP 10

SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 50

SamyangFood 105,200 DN 1,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,150 UP 1,750

CJ CheilJedang 317,500 0

POSCO FUTURE M 341,500 UP 17,500

LG Corp. 88,100 UP 900

TaekwangInd 658,000 0

KAL 22,100 UP 200

Hyosung 65,800 0

Nongshim 430,000 0

Boryung 8,970 UP 50

SGBC 49,150 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 700

GCH Corp 15,650 UP 80

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 DN 200

LOTTE 28,450 DN 150

LotteChilsung 142,300 DN 700

Shinsegae 203,500 DN 2,000

(MORE)