KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 UP 25,000
Ottogi 449,000 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,710 UP 30
GS E&C 21,200 UP 50
GC Corp 126,300 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,280 UP 40
SKC 95,700 UP 1,200
DB INSURANCE 75,900 DN 2,800
KPIC 136,100 DN 3,500
SamsungElec 72,300 UP 2,000
DongwonInd 44,550 DN 1,050
GS Retail 24,750 DN 550
LS 82,800 0
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES119 30 0 UP600
SLCORP 35,900 UP 150
Yuhan 59,900 UP 400
HITEJINRO 23,000 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 82,200 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 98,000 0
AmoreG 29,700 DN 1,400
HyundaiMtr 200,500 DN 5,000
Daewoong 14,900 UP 10
SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 50
SamyangFood 105,200 DN 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,150 UP 1,750
CJ CheilJedang 317,500 0
POSCO FUTURE M 341,500 UP 17,500
LG Corp. 88,100 UP 900
TaekwangInd 658,000 0
KAL 22,100 UP 200
Hyosung 65,800 0
Nongshim 430,000 0
Boryung 8,970 UP 50
SGBC 49,150 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 700
GCH Corp 15,650 UP 80
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 DN 200
LOTTE 28,450 DN 150
LotteChilsung 142,300 DN 700
Shinsegae 203,500 DN 2,000
