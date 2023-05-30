KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO Holdings 363,000 UP 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 127,600 DN 1,900
Mobis 223,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 105,600 DN 900
S-1 53,000 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 36,950 DN 900
S-Oil 73,500 DN 900
LG Innotek 308,500 UP 19,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,600 DN 2,800
HMM 17,500 DN 120
HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 UP 200
MS IND 21,800 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 148,700 UP 4,700
HtlShilla 80,500 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 77,700 UP 4,600
HDKSOE 96,900 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 64,600 UP 300
Hanssem 46,500 DN 100
F&F 131,700 DN 3,000
Hanmi Science 36,250 DN 150
KorZinc 475,000 DN 9,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,550 UP 650
SamsungHvyInd 6,180 UP 80
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 DN 6,500
Kogas 25,850 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,120 DN 120
KIA CORP. 85,600 DN 1,800
DL 46,150 UP 150
SK hynix 110,300 UP 1,100
Youngpoong 537,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,000 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,200 UP 150
Hanwha 30,250 DN 500
DB HiTek 62,000 UP 500
CJ 88,600 DN 800
LX INT 30,750 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
OCI Holdings 82,400 DN 12,800
HANJINKAL 46,800 UP 4,600
