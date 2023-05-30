KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TaihanElecWire 14,280 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 32,850 DN 1,150
Daesang 19,030 0
SKNetworks 4,795 UP 20
ORION Holdings 15,340 0
KCC 211,000 UP 2,000
SKBP 73,200 UP 900
ZINUS 30,500 0
Hanchem 236,000 UP 12,500
DWS 40,050 UP 200
KEPCO 18,510 UP 40
SamsungSecu 36,150 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,760 UP 10
SKTelecom 50,000 UP 400
HyundaiElev 42,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 124,900 UP 2,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,720 DN 140
Hanon Systems 9,450 UP 50
SK 172,700 DN 100
ShinpoongPharm 17,010 DN 90
Handsome 24,250 DN 250
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp576 00 UP1500
Asiana Airlines 12,200 UP 170
COWAY 48,400 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 DN 700
IBK 10,320 UP 90
DONGSUH 20,250 DN 450
SamsungEng 28,700 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 111,300 UP 1,400
PanOcean 4,810 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,020 DN 10
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,000 DN 300
KT 32,000 UP 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18340 UP80
LOTTE TOUR 11,050 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,260 UP 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 DN 400
KT&G 83,500 0
