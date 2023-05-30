KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,060 UP 60
Doosanfc 30,500 UP 400
LG Display 16,070 UP 590
Kangwonland 18,340 DN 180
NAVER 201,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 56,800 UP 200
NCsoft 323,500 DN 10,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,100 DN 100
COSMAX 80,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 95,700 UP 3,200
DSME 28,650 0
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,430 DN 550
DWEC 4,310 UP 70
KEPCO KPS 34,200 UP 200
LG H&H 536,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 702,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 66,900 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 35,200 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,650 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,250 0
LGELECTRONICS 124,900 UP 12,200
Celltrion 172,300 DN 800
TKG Huchems 23,000 DN 150
JB Financial Group 8,480 UP 40
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,500 DN 300
KIH 55,800 UP 1,500
GS 39,300 0
LIG Nex1 77,100 DN 500
Fila Holdings 37,000 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 DN 1,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,250 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,525 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 109,800 DN 4,100
FOOSUNG 14,050 UP 1,060
SK Innovation 191,900 UP 9,100
POONGSAN 39,200 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 48,350 UP 400
Hansae 15,930 UP 40
Youngone Corp 45,250 DN 50
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM
Yoon, Pacific island leaders agree to further cooperation on climate crisis, development
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June