KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 80,400 UP 4,300
GKL 19,870 DN 230
KOLON IND 43,650 UP 450
HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 16,620 DN 190
Meritz Financial 45,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 20
DGB Financial Group 7,010 UP 10
emart 84,600 DN 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY350 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 38,000 DN 600
PIAM 33,800 UP 800
CHONGKUNDANG 88,100 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 44,950 DN 50
HL MANDO 47,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,400 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,130 DN 150
Netmarble 56,600 DN 100
KRAFTON 189,000 UP 3,800
HD HYUNDAI 57,700 DN 1,100
ORION 127,500 DN 2,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,850 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,000 UP 40
BGF Retail 183,400 UP 600
SKCHEM 74,400 UP 1,200
HDC-OP 12,740 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 387,000 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 448,000 UP 5,000
HANILCMT 12,830 DN 30
SKBS 81,600 UP 1,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,960 UP 90
KakaoBank 25,950 UP 950
HYBE 276,000 UP 6,000
SK ie technology 88,500 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 580,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 36,750 UP 850
kakaopay 58,500 UP 2,700
K Car 13,420 UP 340
SKSQUARE 46,250 DN 100
(END)
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
-
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM
-
Yoon, Pacific island leaders agree to further cooperation on climate crisis, development
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June