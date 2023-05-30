CSWIND 80,400 UP 4,300

GKL 19,870 DN 230

KOLON IND 43,650 UP 450

HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 3,500

SD Biosensor 16,620 DN 190

Meritz Financial 45,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 20

DGB Financial Group 7,010 UP 10

emart 84,600 DN 1,300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY350 50 DN600

KOLMAR KOREA 38,000 DN 600

PIAM 33,800 UP 800

CHONGKUNDANG 88,100 UP 1,800

DoubleUGames 44,950 DN 50

HL MANDO 47,700 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 UP 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 53,400 DN 800

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,130 DN 150

Netmarble 56,600 DN 100

KRAFTON 189,000 UP 3,800

HD HYUNDAI 57,700 DN 1,100

ORION 127,500 DN 2,800

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,850 UP 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,000 UP 40

BGF Retail 183,400 UP 600

SKCHEM 74,400 UP 1,200

HDC-OP 12,740 DN 100

HYOSUNG TNC 387,000 UP 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 448,000 UP 5,000

HANILCMT 12,830 DN 30

SKBS 81,600 UP 1,900

WooriFinancialGroup 11,960 UP 90

KakaoBank 25,950 UP 950

HYBE 276,000 UP 6,000

SK ie technology 88,500 UP 100

LG Energy Solution 580,000 UP 2,000

DL E&C 36,750 UP 850

kakaopay 58,500 UP 2,700

K Car 13,420 UP 340

SKSQUARE 46,250 DN 100

