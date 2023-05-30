Gov't to extend period of stay for seasonal migrant workers to 8 months

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will extend the maximum period of stay for seasonal migrant workers from the current five months to eight months to tackle chronic labor shortages in its agricultural and fisheries sectors, the justice and agriculture ministries said Tuesday.

The ministries said the government will revise the relevant enforcement ordinance to increase the employment period for seasonal migrant workers by three months only once.

The revised rule will be applied to existing seasonal workers as well as new foreign arrivals, they explained.

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said his ministry will act swiftly to amend the law to help seasonal migrant workers extend their stay here by up to three months. He also vowed to make other efforts to solve difficulties faced by local farmers and fishermen.



Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon (L) announces the government's plan to extend the maximum period of stay for seasonal migrant workers to eight months in a media briefing at the government complex in Seoul on May 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

