S. Korean Bond Yields on May 30, 2023
All News 16:31 May 30, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.569 3.538 +3.1
2-year TB 3.650 3.612 +3.8
3-year TB 3.560 3.524 +3.6
10-year TB 3.651 3.639 +1.2
2-year MSB 3.634 3.604 +3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.359 4.328 +3.1
91-day CD None None None
(END)
