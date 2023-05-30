PCL. Inc to raise 36 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:49 May 30, 2023
SEOUL, MAY 30 (Yonhap) -- PCL. Incon Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 36 billion won(US$27.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5.2 million common shares at a price of 6,930 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
