PCL. Inc to raise 36 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, MAY 30 (Yonhap) -- PCL. Incon Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 36 billion won(US$27.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5.2 million common shares at a price of 6,930 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

