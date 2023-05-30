Yoon stresses importance of freedom for peace in meeting with The Elders group
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the importance of freedom for sustainable peace during a meeting with a visiting group of independent global leaders in Seoul on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.
During the talks with the Elders, Yoon also said that South Korea will expand its diplomacy anchored in the universal values of freedom and the rule of law and international norms, the spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, said in a written press briefing.
Founded by Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa, in 2007, the Elders consist of former and prominent world leaders working for peace, human rights, justice and a sustainable planet, according to its website.
"In any case, peace without freedom is impossible to sustain, and a country that respects the freedom of its own people can respect the freedom of other countries," Yoon was quoted as telling the Elders.
He added that South Korea will further expand its diplomacy of "responsibility and contribution," while noting the need for each country to pursue "internationalism as opposed to nationalism," according to the spokesperson.
The Elders highlighted the need for unity among countries in the liberal world in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The visiting group included former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Chilean President Ricardo Lagos, former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo and former Mongolian President Elbegdorj Tsakhia.
