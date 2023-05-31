Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul city sent an alert to its residents Wednesday to prepare for a possible evacuation after South Korea's military said North Korea fired a projectile southward.

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch of what the North claims to be a "space launch vehicle" without elaborating.

The North has notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.



North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) conducts "an "important final-stage test" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, for the development of a reconnaissance satellite on Dec. 18, 2022, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)



(END)