Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch

All News 07:01 May 31, 2023

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul city sent an alert to its residents Wednesday to prepare for a possible evacuation after South Korea's military said North Korea fired a projectile southward.

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch of what the North claims to be a "space launch vehicle" without elaborating.

The North has notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) conducts "an "important final-stage test" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, for the development of a reconnaissance satellite on Dec. 18, 2022, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) conducts "an "important final-stage test" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, for the development of a reconnaissance satellite on Dec. 18, 2022, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


