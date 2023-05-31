NSC to convene emergency meeting after N. Korea's launch
All News 07:04 May 31, 2023
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's launch of what it called a "space launch vehicle."
North Korea fired the projectile southward, the South Korean military said, prompting the Seoul metropolitan government to alert residents to prepare for evacuation.
The NSC meeting will be led by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires projectile it claims as 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's National Security Council to convene after North Korea's projectile launch