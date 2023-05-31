NSC to convene emergency meeting after N. Korea's launch

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's launch of what it called a "space launch vehicle."

North Korea fired the projectile southward, the South Korean military said, prompting the Seoul metropolitan government to alert residents to prepare for evacuation.

The NSC meeting will be led by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong.



National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (2nd from L) speaks during an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in Seoul on April 13, 2023, right after the North's intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile launch, in this file photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

