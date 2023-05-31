(LEAD) Presidential office convenes security meeting after N. Korea's launch

(ATTN: UPDATES with presidential office's notice saying security assessment meeting will be held, not NSC meeting; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol called a security meeting Wednesday to discuss North Korea's launch of what appeared to be a "space launch vehicle."

North Korea fired the projectile toward the Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said, correcting its earlier announcement that it flew southward.

"A meeting to check the security situation will be held soon," the presidential office said in a notice to reporters. "It plans to decide whether to convene a National Security Council meeting depending on the need."



National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (2nd from L) speaks during an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in Seoul on April 13, 2023, right after the North's intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile launch, in this file photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

