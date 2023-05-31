Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon gov't blatantly unveils intentions to take over broadcasts after axing chief communications regulator (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shackled by chips and China, S. Korean exports tumble (Kookmin Daily)
-- Another death after being turned away for treatment by 12 hospitals (Donga Ilbo)
-- Nepotism suspicion at election watchdog could lead to cancellation of hiring (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nursing law row only worsens conflict between jobs (Segye Times)
-- Broadcasting watchdog chief dismissed over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 60 years of trust crumbles amid nepotism suspicions at election watchdog (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Beijing reported to have conveyed stance on 'no cooperation on N. Korean policy' to Seoul (Hankyoreh)
-- Nepotism suspicions at election watchdog grow (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Views grow that property market will rise after hitting bottom (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Telemedicine pilot program retreats from initial plan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang says launch coming within two weeks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea plans satellite launch as S. Korea aims for deterrence (Korea Herald)
-- Anti-corruption agency set to investigate crypto assets of lawmakers (Korea Times)
