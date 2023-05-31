Industrial output down 1.4 pct in April

SEJONG, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output moved down 1.4 percent on-month in April, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also falling 2.3 percent amid economic uncertainties.

The latest decline in the industrial output followed a 1.2 percent rise tallied in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 2.3 percent on-month in April.

Facility investment, on the other hand, gained 0.9 percent over the period.



This file photo taken to May 10, 2023, shows containers for export stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)