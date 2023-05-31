Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output down 1.4 pct in April

All News 08:00 May 31, 2023

SEJONG, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output moved down 1.4 percent on-month in April, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also falling 2.3 percent amid economic uncertainties.

The latest decline in the industrial output followed a 1.2 percent rise tallied in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 2.3 percent on-month in April.

Facility investment, on the other hand, gained 0.9 percent over the period.

This file photo taken to May 10, 2023, shows containers for export stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken to May 10, 2023, shows containers for export stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output #retail sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!