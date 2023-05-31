Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Komico to raise 20 bln won via stock offering

All News 07:45 May 31, 2023

SEOUL, MAY 31 (Yonhap) -- Komico Ltd.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 440,237 common shares at a price of 45,430 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
