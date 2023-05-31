June 1



1981 -- The Kyobo Book Center, or Kyobo Mungo, opens in the Kyobo Building in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. The bookshop is the largest and most famous bookstore in South Korea, now boasting 10 stores across the country.



1982 -- Fifty-three soldiers are killed as a military transportation plane crashes near Seongnam, just south of Seoul.



2005 -- The flow of water through the restored stream of the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul is successfully tested. The Cheonggye Steam, a 5.8-kilometer creek flowing west to east through downtown Seoul, was covered with concrete for roads in 1948 after South Korea was liberated from Japan. In July 2003, then Seoul Mayor Lee Myung-bak, who later became president, initiated a project to remove the elevated highway and restore the stream.



2012 -- South Korea and Mongolia sign an agreement to streamline the visa process for each other's citizens in a bid to boost people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation.



2016 -- South Korean firms suffering monthslong financial damage from the shutdown of a joint industrial complex in North Korea express discontent with government support measures, saying the partial aid is not enough to compensate them for their losses.



2018 -- South Korean footballer Ki Sung-yueng appears in his 100th international match at a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 192 kilometers south of Seoul. He becomes the 10th South Korean in the Century Club by FIFA's count, with Cha Bum-kun and Hong Myung-bo tied atop the list with 136 caps.



2019 -- The Ukrainian captain of a cruise ship was formally arrested after a Hungarian court issued an arrest warrant involving a deadly collision that left 25 South Koreans dead and one missing.



2022 -- South Koreans voted to elect mayors, governors, local council members and regional education chiefs in nationwide local elections that could determine whether the newly inaugurated government of President Yoon Suk Yeol can powerfully push its agenda in its first years. The ruling People Power Party won 12 out of 17 key races for big city mayors and provincial governors, including Seoul, while the main opposition Democratic Party won five key races, including three in its stronghold of the Jeolla provinces.

