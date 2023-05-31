LG Electronics partners with Canadian startup to develop AI chips
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. and Canadian AI computing startup Tenstorrent said Wednesday they are working together to develop next-generation chips that could potentially power the South Korean tech company's smart consumer appliances and automotive products.
Tenstorrent, founded in 2016, builds computers for artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Jim Keller is a microprocessor engineer, best known for his work at AMD and Apple.
The collaboration is expected to boost "AI-enhanced features and high-performance computing in LG's future premium TVs, high-performance automotive chips and other smart products," the Toronto-based tech company said in a press release.
"This collaboration is just the beginning. Tenstorrent's market leading AI and RISC-V CPU technologies will strengthen SoC competitiveness of LG's future products, while our longtime proven video codec technology will help Tenstorrent take control of data center high-performance processor markets," said Byoung-hoon Kim, CTO of LG.
"Chiplets will be tested through this collaboration to see whether they can become a technology platform of collaboration. Tenstorrent and LG will share technology road maps and keep extending the scope of collaboration," Kim added.
LG has stepped up its efforts to diversify its business portfolio in recent years, aggressively advancing into the electric vehicle (EV) component business, robotics and EV charging services, among others.
Its shares hit a 52-week high to close at 124,900 won Tuesday over the rosy growth prospects for its future businesses.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires projectile it claims as 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's National Security Council to convene after North Korea's projectile launch