Wednesday's weather forecast

09:01 May 31, 2023

SEOUL, May. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 10

Incheon 24/18 Cloudy 10

Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 28/17 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/16 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 28/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/16 Sunny 20

Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 28/18 Rain 0

Jeju 23/18 Rain 30

Daegu 26/16 Cloudy 0

Busan 23/17 Rain 0

