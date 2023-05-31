N. Korea says spy satellite crashes into sea, to seek 2nd launch in near future
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch in the near future.
After the separation of the first stage, the rocket carrying the spy satellite fell into the sea due to an engine problem, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North's state-run space development agency will investigate the "grave" defects and plans to conduct the second satellite launch at the nearest possible date, the KCNA said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
