S. Korea's Fukushima inspection team says additional analysis needed for conclusion

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- A team of South Korean experts said Wednesday that meaningful progress was achieved in their inspection of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, yet additional analysis is needed for a more accurate conclusion regarding the controversial release of contaminated water.

The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Geun-hee, returned home Friday after completing their six-day trip to Japan that included the on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its release of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.

"This inspection has achieved meaningful progress in the scientific and technological review process through on-site inspection and the acquisition of more detailed data. However, we plan to conduct additional analysis and confirmation work for a more accurate conclusion," Yoo told a press briefing.

During the trip, the team spent two days inspecting the plant's facilities, specifically focusing on the custom purification system, known as ALPS, and the facilities related to the K4 tanks, which are designed to store and measure radioactive substances.

The public has raised safety concerns, with some questioning the effectiveness of the inspection and arguing it was merely a formality insufficient to verify the safety of the discharge process.



Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Geun-hee (at podium) talks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul on May 31, 2023, to give a briefing on an on-site inspection of the crippled Fukushima plant. (Yonhap)

