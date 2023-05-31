Trade terms continue to fall in April on faster export price fall
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 25th straight month in April as export prices fell faster than import prices, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's net terms-of-trade index for goods fell 0.5 percent last month from a year earlier, following a 5 percent dip the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.
The index is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports, with a lower figure meaning worse trade terms.
April's decline stemmed from a faster price fall in exports relative to import prices.
Export prices fell 13.2 percent on-year in April, while import prices declined 12.8 percent over the same period, the data showed.
