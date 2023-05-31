Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports of tractors hit fresh record in 2022

All News 10:00 May 31, 2023

SEJONG, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of agriculture tractors hit a record high in 2022 by advancing 23 percent on-year, data showed Wednesday, amid growing demand for small-sized models.

The value of tractors shipped overseas came to US$1.24 billion in 2022, rising from $1 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The amount also marked a sharp rise from $657 million posted in 2020, the data showed.

The customs office said the increase was driven by rising demand for compact models, reflecting the rising interest in farming as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.

Small-sized models accounted for 74.1 percent, or $926 million, of the total, followed by medium-sized tractors with 24.7 percent.

By destination, the United States accounted for 81 percent of the exports, followed by Canada with 4 percent and Australia with 3 percent, the customs office added.

This file photo taken March 21, 2023, shows a tractor at a farm in Naju, 286 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken March 21, 2023, shows a tractor at a farm in Naju, 286 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#tractor #export #customs
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!