U.S. 'strongly condemns' N. Korea's space launch: White House
WASHINGTON, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite into space, the White House said, calling it a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The statement issued by Adam Hodge, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, added that U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security team are "assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."
The White House urged all countries to condemn the North's launch and called on Pyongyang to "come to the table for serious negotiations."
"The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement," the statement said.
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires projectile it claims as 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's National Security Council to convene after North Korea's projectile launch