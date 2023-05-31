Man given 1-yr sentence for habitual dating violence
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 20s was sentenced to a one-year prison term for having repeatedly hit his girlfriend with dangerous objects after she confessed to dating someone else in the past, judicial officials said Wednesday.
The Seoul Central District Court has made the ruling after finding the 23-year-old guilty of having attacked his girlfriend habitually using golf clubs, plastic bottles, mobile phones or tablet PCs since early last year, the officials said.
The beating reportedly started in February last year when the victim spoke of her past dating experiences with someone else before they met. She is said to have been assaulted 18 times between April and July last year.
During the court hearings, the man claimed their relationship has been restored and she actually asked for leniency for him.
But the court ruled that the need to protect the victim from the suspect is greater than the need to respect her wishes.
Unlike in simple assaults, perpetrators of special assault crimes can be punished regardless of the intent of victims. The man has appealed his prison sentence.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires projectile it claims as 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military