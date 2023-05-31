The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

-----------------

(7th LD) Purported N. Korean 'space launch vehicle' falls into Yellow Sea after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired what it claims to be a "space launch vehicle" southward Wednesday, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal" flight, the South Korean military said, in a botched launch that defied international criticism and warnings.

The North confirmed the failure, saying its new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," fell into the sea due to the "abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," according to its official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It plans to conduct a second launch as soon as possible, the KCNA said.



-----------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea admits failure of spy satellite launch, vows to seek 2nd launch in near future

SEOUL -- North Korea said Wednesday a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch "as soon as possible."

The North launched its military reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1," mounted on a new-type rocket named "Chollima-1," at its rocket launching station on the west coast at 6:27 a.m., according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

(3rd LD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch

SEOUL -- The Seoul city government on Wednesday erroneously sent out an emergency alert advising citizens to prepare for evacuation after North Korea's launch of what appeared to be a space launch vehicle.

The mobile phone alert was sent to all citizens at 6:41 a.m., shortly after the Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what appeared to be a space launch vehicle. But the interior ministry retracted it at 7:03 a.m., saying the alert was sent by mistake.



-----------------

(4th LD) NSC condemns N.K. rocket launch as grave violation of U.N. resolutions

SEOUL -- The National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday condemned North Korea's rocket launch as a grave violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation threatening peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, the presidential office said.

The presidential office convened an emergency NSC standing committee meeting led by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong to discuss North Korea's "long-range ballistic missile launch under the pretext of a so-called satellite," it said in a statement.



-----------------

U.S. 'strongly condemns' N. Korea's space launch: White House

WASHINGTON -- The United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite into space, the White House said, calling it a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The statement issued by Adam Hodge, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, added that U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security team are "assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."



-----------------

Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan 'strongly condemn' N.K. space launch

SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan on Wednesday "strongly condemned" North Korea's launch of what it claimed to be a "space launch vehicle," Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, delivered the joint message in a conference call after Pyongyang announced that it launched a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite earlier in the day.

The North said the launch resulted in failure due to an engine problem and that it plans to carry out a second launch "as soon as possible."



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's Fukushima inspection team says additional analysis needed for conclusion

SEOUL -- A team of South Korean experts said Wednesday that meaningful progress was achieved in their inspection of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, yet additional analysis is needed for a more accurate conclusion regarding the controversial release of contaminated water.

The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Geun-hee, returned home Friday after completing their six-day trip to Japan that included the on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its discharge of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan resume dialogue on steel cooperation after 5-yr hiatus

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan on Wednesday held their first regular dialogue on steel industry cooperation in five years to discuss ways to boost technology exchanges and to jointly respond to the net-zero market trend, the industry ministry said.

The 20th Korea-Japan Steel Dialogue was held in Tokyo on the day as the latest in a series of bilateral economic and industry meetings amid a thaw in their diplomatic relations following summit talks in recent months. The last meeting of its kind was held in November 2018.

