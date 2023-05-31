Sales, digital service expert named CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea said Wednesday a sales and digital service expert will head the German carmaker's South Korean operations from September.

Mathias Vaitl, the current head of Mercedes me and the Digital Services Business and eCommerce division at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, will replace Thomas Klein as chief executive officer and president of Mercedes-Benz Korea from Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

"I am very excited to take the role of CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, the 4th largest market and one of the most dynamic and trend-setting markets in the world," Vaitl said in the statement.

Klein will be promoted as head of product management and sales at Mercedes-Benz Group AG. He is leaving the country after 2 1/2 years since January 2021 with robust sales records in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, it said.

"I will continue to connect and give my full support to the Korean market to ensure that the Korean customers' sophisticated and discerning wishes are heard at our headquarters," the CEO said.

The company's vehicle sales exceeded 80,000 for the first time among imported carmakers in Korea last year, helped by increased sales of electric and top-end luxury models.



