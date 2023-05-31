Sales, digital service expert named CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea said Wednesday a sales and digital service expert will head the German carmaker's South Korean operations from September.
Mathias Vaitl, the current head of Mercedes me and the Digital Services Business and eCommerce division at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, will replace Thomas Klein as chief executive officer and president of Mercedes-Benz Korea from Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.
"I am very excited to take the role of CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, the 4th largest market and one of the most dynamic and trend-setting markets in the world," Vaitl said in the statement.
Klein will be promoted as head of product management and sales at Mercedes-Benz Group AG. He is leaving the country after 2 1/2 years since January 2021 with robust sales records in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, it said.
"I will continue to connect and give my full support to the Korean market to ensure that the Korean customers' sophisticated and discerning wishes are heard at our headquarters," the CEO said.
The company's vehicle sales exceeded 80,000 for the first time among imported carmakers in Korea last year, helped by increased sales of electric and top-end luxury models.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires projectile it claims as 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military