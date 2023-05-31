S. Korea, Canada to launch joint committee on arms industry cooperation

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Canada will hold the inaugural session of a joint committee on the arms industry and logistics in Ottawa on Wednesday (local time) as part of efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation, Seoul's arms procurement agency said.

The committee's launch comes after the two countries signed a revision to their decades-old memorandum of understanding (MOU) on arms industry and logistics cooperation last December to expand the scope of their defense collaboration, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The meeting is to be led by DAPA Vice Minister Kang Hwan-seug and Nancy Tremblay, associate assistant deputy minister at Canada's Department of National Defence.

During the meeting, the Canadian side is expected to suggest cooperation in the testing and evaluation of defense products through the use of the country's vast testing grounds, including those specializing in low-temperature tests.

"The two countries will share common goals, such as strategies for the Indo-Pacific, and work together to make substantive progress for cooperation more concrete in an effort to advance the arms industry," Kang was quoted as saying.



