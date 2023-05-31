KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,950 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 122,800 DN 2,100
TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 450
JB Financial Group 8,500 UP 20
LG H&H 527,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,100 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,705 DN 15
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 124,300 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,500 DN 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,450 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,500 DN 1,150
Fila Holdings 36,350 DN 650
GS 38,500 DN 800
Celltrion 171,300 DN 1,000
KIH 55,400 DN 400
KEPCO E&C 66,800 DN 100
LIG Nex1 79,200 UP 2,100
ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 150
LGCHEM 693,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 48,000 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,525 0
Hansae 15,910 DN 20
POONGSAN 39,200 0
AMOREPACIFIC 104,500 DN 5,300
SK Innovation 189,100 DN 2,800
FOOSUNG 13,670 DN 380
OCI Holdings 86,200 UP 3,800
CJ CheilJedang 310,000 DN 7,500
SamyangFood 108,100 UP 2,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,100 DN 50
HDKSOE 96,200 DN 700
HtlShilla 77,200 DN 3,300
Hanmi Science 36,150 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 147,500 DN 1,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,050 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 0
Kogas 26,250 UP 400
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season