SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,950 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 122,800 DN 2,100

TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 450

JB Financial Group 8,500 UP 20

LG H&H 527,000 DN 9,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,100 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,705 DN 15

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,500 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 124,300 DN 600

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,500 DN 1,200

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,450 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,500 DN 1,150

Fila Holdings 36,350 DN 650

GS 38,500 DN 800

Celltrion 171,300 DN 1,000

KIH 55,400 DN 400

KEPCO E&C 66,800 DN 100

LIG Nex1 79,200 UP 2,100

ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 150

LGCHEM 693,000 DN 9,000

KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 48,000 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,525 0

Hansae 15,910 DN 20

POONGSAN 39,200 0

AMOREPACIFIC 104,500 DN 5,300

SK Innovation 189,100 DN 2,800

FOOSUNG 13,670 DN 380

OCI Holdings 86,200 UP 3,800

CJ CheilJedang 310,000 DN 7,500

SamyangFood 108,100 UP 2,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,100 DN 50

HDKSOE 96,200 DN 700

HtlShilla 77,200 DN 3,300

Hanmi Science 36,150 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 147,500 DN 1,200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,050 UP 550

SamsungF&MIns 225,500 0

Kogas 26,250 UP 400

