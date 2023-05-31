KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanssem 45,500 DN 1,000
F&F 129,400 DN 2,300
Daewoong 14,660 DN 240
AmoreG 29,100 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 200,000 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 14,270 DN 10
SKNetworks 4,840 UP 45
ORION Holdings 15,230 DN 110
Daesang 18,660 DN 370
Hyundai M&F INS 32,800 DN 50
SK hynix 108,600 DN 1,700
Youngpoong 526,000 DN 11,000
DOOSAN 97,300 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,010 DN 110
DL 45,750 DN 400
KIA CORP. 85,900 UP 300
LX INT 30,200 DN 550
Hanwha 30,500 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
DB HiTek 60,400 DN 1,600
CJ 88,600 0
Hanchem 231,500 DN 4,500
DWS 40,400 UP 350
KEPCO 19,080 UP 570
SamsungSecu 36,750 UP 600
LOTTE 28,200 DN 250
GCH Corp 15,500 DN 150
POSCO Holdings 360,000 DN 3,000
LotteChilsung 140,000 DN 2,300
HITEJINRO 22,900 DN 100
Yuhan 59,300 DN 600
SLCORP 36,050 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 81,500 DN 700
KAL 22,100 0
TaekwangInd 651,000 DN 7,000
Boryung 8,860 DN 110
SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 DN 40
POSCO FUTURE M 350,000 UP 8,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 DN 700
LG Corp. 86,000 DN 2,100
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
(2nd LD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season