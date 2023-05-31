KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 DN 900
KCC 208,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 73,500 UP 300
SGBC 48,700 DN 450
Hyosung 65,300 DN 500
Nongshim 439,000 UP 9,000
Shinsegae 197,700 DN 5,800
DongwonInd 45,800 UP 1,250
KPIC 135,800 DN 300
GS E&C 20,750 DN 450
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,300 UP 20
SKC 94,900 DN 800
SamsungElec 71,400 DN 900
DB INSURANCE 74,000 DN 1,900
LS 82,100 DN 700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 10 0 DN3200
GC Corp 125,900 DN 400
NHIS 9,990 UP 280
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 0
KumhoPetrochem 126,900 DN 700
Mobis 223,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,100 UP 500
S-1 54,300 UP 1,300
ZINUS 30,200 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 30
emart 84,300 DN 300
HanmiPharm 292,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 DN550
HANJINKAL 50,800 UP 4,000
Youngone Corp 44,950 DN 300
SD Biosensor 16,930 UP 310
CSWIND 79,000 DN 1,400
Meritz Financial 44,950 DN 50
GKL 19,530 DN 340
DGB Financial Group 7,010 0
KOLON IND 42,800 DN 850
KOLMAR KOREA 37,600 DN 400
PIAM 33,300 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 88,100 0
DoubleUGames 44,450 DN 500
