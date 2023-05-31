HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 DN 900

KCC 208,500 DN 2,500

SKBP 73,500 UP 300

SGBC 48,700 DN 450

Hyosung 65,300 DN 500

Nongshim 439,000 UP 9,000

Shinsegae 197,700 DN 5,800

DongwonInd 45,800 UP 1,250

KPIC 135,800 DN 300

GS E&C 20,750 DN 450

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,300 UP 20

SKC 94,900 DN 800

SamsungElec 71,400 DN 900

DB INSURANCE 74,000 DN 1,900

LS 82,100 DN 700

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 10 0 DN3200

GC Corp 125,900 DN 400

NHIS 9,990 UP 280

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 0

KumhoPetrochem 126,900 DN 700

Mobis 223,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,100 UP 500

S-1 54,300 UP 1,300

ZINUS 30,200 DN 300

BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 30

emart 84,300 DN 300

HanmiPharm 292,500 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 DN550

HANJINKAL 50,800 UP 4,000

Youngone Corp 44,950 DN 300

SD Biosensor 16,930 UP 310

CSWIND 79,000 DN 1,400

Meritz Financial 44,950 DN 50

GKL 19,530 DN 340

DGB Financial Group 7,010 0

KOLON IND 42,800 DN 850

KOLMAR KOREA 37,600 DN 400

PIAM 33,300 DN 500

CHONGKUNDANG 88,100 0

DoubleUGames 44,450 DN 500

(MORE)