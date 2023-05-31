KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COSMAX 79,500 DN 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,600 DN 500
HL MANDO 48,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,300 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,900 DN 300
S-Oil 72,200 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 37,000 UP 50
LG Innotek 307,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,900 DN 700
HMM 17,750 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 61,400 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,890 UP 130
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,750 DN 800
MS IND 22,400 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 63,700 DN 900
KorZinc 480,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,120 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 74,600 DN 3,100
Ottogi 444,500 DN 4,500
GS Retail 24,850 UP 100
DONGSUH 20,350 UP 100
SamsungEng 28,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 110,600 DN 700
PanOcean 4,710 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 18,330 UP 310
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,000 DN 1,000
KT 31,550 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18050 DN290
LOTTE TOUR 11,050 0
LG Uplus 11,240 DN 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 0
KT&G 83,600 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 16,080 UP 20
Doosanfc 30,800 UP 300
LG Display 15,720 DN 350
SK 167,800 DN 4,900
Hanon Systems 9,380 DN 70
Kangwonland 18,230 DN 110
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season