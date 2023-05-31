Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 May 31, 2023

NAVER 199,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 56,200 DN 600
NCsoft 321,000 DN 2,500
KIWOOM 93,800 DN 1,900
DSME 28,350 DN 300
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,530 UP 100
DWEC 4,295 DN 15
SKTelecom 49,700 DN 300
HyundaiElev 41,850 DN 1,050
ShinpoongPharm 16,890 DN 120
Handsome 23,100 DN 1,150
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp573 00 DN300
Asiana Airlines 12,310 UP 110
COWAY 48,150 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 UP 700
IBK 10,210 DN 110
HYBE 274,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,500 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,170 UP 40
Netmarble 55,900 DN 700
KRAFTON 189,100 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI 57,100 DN 600
ORION 129,200 UP 1,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,700 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,080 UP 80
BGF Retail 190,400 UP 7,000
SKCHEM 75,000 UP 600
HDC-OP 12,540 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 380,500 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 446,500 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 12,870 UP 40
SKBS 82,900 UP 1,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,980 UP 20
KakaoBank 26,200 UP 250
SK ie technology 88,600 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 599,000 UP 19,000
DL E&C 36,300 DN 450
kakaopay 60,100 UP 1,600
K Car 13,160 DN 260
SKSQUARE 46,150 DN 100
