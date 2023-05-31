Election watchdog to request investigation of 4 officials over hiring of children

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- A special audit committee of the National Election Commission (NEC) concluded Wednesday that possible irregularities were detected in the employment of children of four senior officials and will request an investigation.

The election watchdog has come under fire after suspicions arose that children of some senior officials landed agency jobs thanks to the influence of their fathers. The NEC secretary general and his deputy offered to resign last week, though they claimed no wrongdoing.

At least four other similar cases have also been found since.

On Wednesday, the NEC's special audit committee held a meeting and decided to refer four senior officials, including Secretary General Park Chan-jin and Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-sup, to an investigation over the suspicions.

The committee said circumstances were detected that made it difficult to rule out the possibility that the four exercised undue influence in the hiring process of their four children for experienced positions.

Song and Park have consistently rejected the allegations, emphasizing the hiring of their children was done in a fair and transparent manner and that their children received no favors since joining the election agency.

On Tuesday, NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak offered an apology for the allegations amid calls from the ruling People Power Party for him to step down and take responsibility.

The NEC had earlier said it will continue the inspection, and investigate all incumbent and former officials for possible irregularities related to the hiring of their children.



The National Election Commission holds an emergency meeting at its head office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on May 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

