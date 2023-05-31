S. Korean Bond Yields on May 31, 2023
All News 16:36 May 31, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.540 3.569 -2.9
2-year TB 3.573 3.650 -7.7
3-year TB 3.459 3.560 -10.1
10-year TB 3.532 3.651 -11.9
2-year MSB 3.538 3.634 -9.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.262 4.359 -9.7
91-day CD 3.760 3.760 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season