The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) (News Focus) Failed N.K. space rocket launch shows both technological challenges, growing space ambitions: analysts

SEOUL -- North Korea's botched launch of a "space launch vehicle" underlined both its technological difficulties and rising space ambitions in the face of the superior military intelligence capabilities of South Korea and the United States, analysts said Wednesday.

The North fired its new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," but it crashed into the Yellow Sea due to the "abnormal starting" of the second-stage engine, according to its official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

Sales, digital service expert named CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea

SEOUL -- Mercedes-Benz Korea said Wednesday a sales and digital service expert will head the German carmaker's South Korean operations from September.

Mathias Vaitl, the current head of Mercedes me and the Digital Services Business and eCommerce division at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, will replace Thomas Klein as chief executive officer and president of Mercedes-Benz Korea from Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.



-----------------

U.S. official condemns N. Korea's space launch as violation of U.N. resolutions

ABOARD THE ROKS MARADO -- A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday condemned North Korea's botched launch of a military spy satellite as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, vowing to work with partner countries to counter such threats.

The U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Security, Gonzalo Suarez, made the remarks in an interview on board the ROKS Marado amphibious assault ship before observing the Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise in the international waters southeast of Jeju Island.



-----------------

(LEAD) Election watchdog to request investigation of 4 officials over hiring of children

SEOUL -- A special audit committee of the National Election Commission (NEC) concluded Wednesday that possible irregularities were detected in the employment of children of four senior officials and will request an investigation.

The election watchdog has come under fire after suspicions arose that children of some senior officials landed agency jobs thanks to the influence of their fathers. The NEC secretary general and his deputy offered to resign last week, though they claimed no wrongdoing.



-----------------

S. Korea, Canada to launch joint committee on arms industry cooperation

SEOUL -- South Korea and Canada will hold the inaugural session of a joint committee on the arms industry and logistics in Ottawa on Wednesday (local time) as part of efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation, Seoul's arms procurement agency said.

The committee's launch comes after the two countries signed a revision to their decades-old memorandum of understanding (MOU) on arms industry and logistics cooperation last December to expand the scope of their defense collaboration, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



-----------------

BTS to drop new digital single 'Take Two' next month

SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new digital single, "Take Two," with a full lineup on June 9 as part of events marking the 10th anniversary of its debut, its agency said Thursday.

Seven members participated in the new single to thank its fans and express wishes for their continued support, BigHit Music said.



-----------------

Multinational anti-proliferation drills kick off on day of N. Korea's botched space launch

ABOARD THE ROKS MARADO -- Multinational maritime drills aimed at preventing the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) kicked off Wednesday, as North Korea's attempt to put its first spy satellite into orbit failed.

The Eastern Endeavor 23 drills, which were staged in a scaled back manner due to poor weather conditions, come after South Korea hosted a high-level forum of countries committed to preventing the trafficking of WMD under the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) on Jeju Island the previous day.



-----------------

(9th LD) N. Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite fails after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired what it claims to be a "space launch vehicle" southward Wednesday, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal" flight, the South Korean military said, in a botched launch that defied international criticism and warnings.

The North confirmed the failure, saying its new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," fell into the sea due to the "abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," according to its official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It plans to conduct a second launch as soon as possible, the KCNA said.



(END)