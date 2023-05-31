Umbrella labor union holds large-scale rally in central Seoul

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Thousands of members of an umbrella labor union gathered in central Seoul to stage a large-scale rally amid police warnings of a stern response to any illegal protests.

Some 20,000 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) held the rally at 4 p.m. in protest against what they call the "government oppression" of unions.

They also called for the government to apologize over the death of a high-ranking member of a construction workers' union under the KCTU, who killed himself by self-immolation earlier this month while undergoing investigation on charges of obstruction of business and blackmail.



The members of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally at Gwangwhamun Square in downtown Seoul on May 31, 2023, calling for the government to stop "labor repression." (Yonhap)

After wrapping up the rally at about 5:20 p.m., the union abruptly installed a memorial altar for the deceased member in front of the Seoul Finance Center near Gwanghwamun.

Four members were arrested after getting into a physical conflict with police officers trying to tear down the altar.

The KCTU said four other members of the union sustained injuries and three of them have been sent to a hospital nearby.

The union then pressed ahead with a nighttime vigil in front of the place where they attempted to set up the altar to commemorate the deceased union official.

The union originally planned to march toward the police headquarters after the night vigil. However, it cancelled the march and dispersed due to concerns about more clashes with the police.

