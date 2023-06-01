Kim's sister says N. Korea will 'correctly' place spy satellite into orbit soon after failed launch

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed that her country will "correctly" place a military reconnaissance satellite into space orbit soon, state media reported Thursday, as the North's attempt to launch a spy satellite failed.

Kim Yo-jong made the remarks as she slammed criticism from the United States and others against the North's launch the previous day of what it claims to be a "space launch vehicle," according to a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"If the DPRK's satellite launch should be particularly censured, the U.S. and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced," she said. "It is certain that the DPRK's military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put on space orbit in the near future and start its mission."

DPRK stand for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired the rocket southward, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal" flight, according to Seoul's military.

The North pressed ahead with the launch despite criticism that it would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any launch using ballistic missile technology.



This file photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2022, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, making a speech during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures held in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

