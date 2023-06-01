Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea's reconnaissance satellite crashes into Yellow Sea; vows to relaunch (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea's reconnaissance satellite crashes into sea; South's alert system crashes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Alert text message creates massive confusion (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's projectile crashes into Yellow Sea; 'will soon launch another' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea's reconnaissance satellite tumbles into Yellow Sea; slap in face for Kim Jong-un (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea's satellite launch fails; military finds debris 1 hour later (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Early morning alert to evacuate, but to where? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul surprised more by 'misfired alarm' (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea's military reconnaissance satellite crashes into sea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Companies of S. Korea, Japan rush to cooperate, establish joint firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Excessive inheritance tax; gov't becomes 2nd-largest shareholder in Nexon (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North's satellite launch ends in failure (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea admits satellite launch failure, vows second attempt (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul takes flak for emergency alert on N.K.'s launch (Korea Times)
