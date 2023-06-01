Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 01, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/18 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/18 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/16 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/19 Sunny 20

Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 60

Gwangju 23/18 Rain 60

Jeju 26/19 Rain 60

Daegu 25/15 Sunny 70

Busan 21/17 Rain 70

