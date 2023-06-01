HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 1.24 tln-won order for 5 container ships

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has won a 1.24 trillion-won (US$937 million) order to build five very large container carriers for a Taiwanese shipper.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three affiliates, will construct the 15,500 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) ships in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

The container vessels powered by liquefied natural gas will be delivered to the Taiwanese shipping company, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., in stages, beginning in 2026.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $11.42 billion worth of orders to build 93 ships, or 72.6 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

The orders break down to 29 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 container vessels, 16 liquefied natural gas carriers, 14 liquefied petroleum gas carriers and two midsized gas carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



A container carrier built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



