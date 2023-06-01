S. Korea to hold maritime defense exhibition next week
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold an international maritime defense exhibition next week, featuring advanced naval weapons systems and equipment, Navy officials said Thursday.
The biennial International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX) 2023 is scheduled to take place next Wednesday through Friday in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The Navy organized the event along with the Busan city government and the Korea International Trade Association.
The gathering is expected to bring together some 140 defense companies from 12 countries, and over 100 foreign delegates from 28 countries, with a wide range of maritime defense systems on display, including unmanned underwater vehicles, according to the armed service.
MADEX first took place in 1998 on the occasion of an international fleet review hosted by South Korea.
